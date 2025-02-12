‘Reimagining for us’: Care Ring’s new location will let them help more uninsured people

CHARLOTTE — Inside a building on the corner of Graham Street and Plymouth Avenue in Charlotte, Care Ring’s Chief Executive Officer Tchernavia Montgomery sees nothing but opportunity.

“It’s hard not to smile. This space is really a reimagining for us – who we serve and where we serve,” Montgomery tells Channel 9′s Damany Lewis.

Care Ring’s mission has been to provide healthcare for those who are uninsured and underinsured. Now, the nonprofit is more than doubling its workspace in an effort to continue their mission.

Only Channel 9 got a behind the scenes walk-through as crews made the final touches.

Crews spent the last six months transforming this old UPS depot into a place Montgomery says will still deliver something else – a healthy community.

“About 120K people in Mecklenburg County are uninsured and we want to make sure they have accessible care and affordable care,” Montgomery says.

Care Ring’s new location will let them help more uninsured people

And because of the larger facility, they’ll be able to offer more services.

“We will now be able allow a mom and a baby to see the same nurse practitioner at the same appointment. We will make sure mom is mentally, spiritually, and physically healthy,” Montgomery says.

And Care Ring’s mission is expanding even further, also helping patients create a healthy diet.

One of the rooms at the facility is going to “evolve from a food shelf to a food pantry,” Montgomery says, adding, “We will have refrigeration, thanks to the American Heart Association, and food on the wall.”

Care Ring – working to create a healthy mind and body. Same mission, just a new location.

