Renovations slated for building at Salisbury park will make it more accessible

SALISBURY, N.C. — A planned renovation at a Salisbury park is expected to make the park more accessible for people with disabilities.

On Wednesday, Rowan County Parks and Recreation announced it was given a $450,000 Accessible Parks Grant to overhaul the bathhouse at Dan Nicholas Park. The park is located off Bringle Ferry Road near Providence Church Road.

The Accessible Parks Grant program’s goal is to match grants with park projects that benefit people living with disabilities. The hope is that the modifications will enable those individuals to be part of recreational and sporting activities, regardless of their abilities.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced about $17.9 million in funding for 46 local parks and recreation projects across North Carolina. It’s made possible through the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund.

The grants were approved on Aug. 23.

The bathhouse renovation project is expected to be finished by the end of 2025.

(WATCH BELOW: Iconic barn at Concord park gets new life after it was destroyed by fire)

Iconic barn at Concord park gets new life after it was destroyed by fire





©2024 Cox Media Group