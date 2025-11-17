Rep. Mark Harris praises Border Patrol sweep, supports arrests of anyone here illegally

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Congressman Mark Harris said he thinks Border Patrol is doing an impressive job in the Queen City.

Representative Harris also said it was important for Border Patrol to remove criminals and make the city safer.

He explained that he is in favor of the arrest of anyone who is in the country illegally.

“If you are here illegally and you haven’t committed a crime yet, you don’t need to be hanging out with anybody that might be of the criminal element, who they are coming here to arrest, because there are going to be folks that get caught in that web, if you will, if you’re hanging out with the bad hombres in the situation,” Harris elaborated.

Harris said he is also glad to hear that Border Patrol arrested 130 people in two days.

VIDEO: Construction sites targeted in Charlotte immigration sweep

