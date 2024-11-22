Repairmen pled guilty to federal tax fraud

CHARLOTTE — A pair of repairmen who earned more than $1.5 million from elderly customers pleaded guilty to federal tax fraud charges.

David Quick and Tony Christo admitted to filing false tax returns between 2018 and 2021 while providing home and car repair services to elderly clients.

Both men are facing up to three years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

However, a date for their sentences has not yet been set.

