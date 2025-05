STATESVILLE, N.C. — A sinkhole is expected to cost the city of Statesville thousands of dollars to fix.

It opened up under the pavement in the downtown area on March 3, according to the Record and Landmark.

City crews discovered a 20-foot section of pipe that needs to be replaced underground.

It’ll cost $373,000 and will take around two months for a contractor to repair it.

