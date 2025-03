STATESVILLE, N.C. — Sinkhole repairs could leave a downtown Statesville intersection closed for a month.

According to the Statesville Record, Tradd and Front Streets will likely stay closed until April.

This is due to an underground sewer pipe failing and causing a 20-foot-deep sinkhole.

The city said it is repairing the pipe and assessing the area because it’s become notorious for sinkholes.

VIDEO: Massive sinkhole opens up near Bank of America Stadium

Massive sinkhole opens up near Bank of America Stadium









©2025 Cox Media Group