Report: Tourism CEO wants Charlotte to host DNC in 2028

CHARLOTTE — Could the next Democratic National Convention be in Charlotte? One Charlotte leader hopes so.

According to our partners at the Charlotte Business Journal, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority CEO Steve Bagwell is interested in making a bid for the 2028 DNC.

“While discussions about hosting the DNC in 2028 are still in the early stages, we are eager to collaborate with the city of Charlotte to formally express our interest to the Democratic National Committee and pursue a request for proposal,” Bagwell told CBJ. “Our city has a proven track record of hosting successful large-scale events, and we would be thrilled to have the opportunity to host the DNC once again.”

The news comes the day after the 2024 DNC wrapped up in Chicago. Channel 9′s Joe Bruno was in the Windy City all week and was there Thursday night as North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper fired up the crowd ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris’ speech.

Afterward, Harris formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president.

Back home, the CBJ reports Charlotte City Councilmember James Mitchell attended this year’s DNC. Mitchell told the CBJ he plans to speak with Gov. Cooper next week and will bring up the potential for a 2028 DNC in the Queen City.

Charlotte has hosted the DNC before. In 2012, it beat out St. Louis, Cleveland, and Minneapolis to host the convention, bringing tens of thousands of people to the area.

Republicans have already picked Houston to host the next Republican National Convention.

Though the location for the next DNC still needs to be determined, the Associated Press notes that the Democratic National Committee considered Houston, New York, and Atlanta before settling on Chicago for its 2024 convention.

