Report: Ex-Panthers exec arrested on domestic violence charges

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A former Carolina Panthers executive was arrested on three domestic violence charges, police in Arizona told ESPN.

Adrian Wilson, 44, was the Panthers’ vice president of player personnel. He joined the team in February 2023 after spending eight seasons with the Arizona Cardinals’ scouting department.

According to ESPN, Scottsdale Police Department records show Wilson was charged with intentional assault causing physical injury, damaging property between $250 and $2,000, and disorderly conduct-disruptive behavior or fighting.

Records show Wilson posted bond on June 1, but ESPN said his date of arrest was not listed.

Wilson spent 18 months as the vice president of player personnel for the Panthers. Previously, he was a safety for three different NFL teams, notably spending 12 seasons with the Cardinals, ESPN reports.

When asked when he left the team and whether it was due to his June arrest, a team spokesperson told Channel 9 the following: “Adrian Wilson will not continue in his position as Vice President of Player Personnel for the Carolina Panthers. Consistent with our organizational policy on employee matters, we will have no further comment.”

Wilson played football at North Carolina State University and attended T.W. Andrews High School in High Point, N.C.

