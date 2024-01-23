Carolina Panthers hire familiar face as new general manager

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have hired their new general manager, the team announced.

On Monday, the team named Dan Morgan as the president of football operations and general manager.

Morgan, a linebacker, was drafted by the Panthers in the first round, 11th overall, in the 2001 draft.

Morgan played seven seasons for the Panthers after being selected in the first round of the 2001 NFL draft, the team said.

He racked up 25 tackles in the 2003 Super Bowl, which is a record.

Morgan went on to join the New Orleans Saints in 2008 but his injuries forced him into early retirement.

He has relationships with coaches and players throughout the NFL, the team website says.

The new GM knows the current roster and knows what the team wants to do to move forward.

“Dan has a thorough knowledge of our football personnel and a clear vision to take us where we all want to go,” Panthers owner David Tepper said in a statement on panthers.com. “We know he will attack this opportunity with the same intensity he did as a Panthers player.”

One of Morgan’s main responsibilities is to help develop quarterback Bryce Young, the team said.

“He’s special,” Morgan said going into the preseason of Young’s rookie year. “He has the pocket presence, he has the poise, he has the accuracy, the anticipation, he has all those things you want,” Morgan said. “And this isn’t Bryce’s show. He’s not doing this alone. We’re not dependent on him to go out and make every single play. This isn’t something he has to do alone, and it’s not all on his shoulders.”

