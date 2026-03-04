Republican primary upset: Caroline Eason defeats Kelly Hastings

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A newcomer has ousted a longtime representative in Cleveland and Gaston counties.

Caroline Eason defeated Kelly Hastings last night in the Republican primary for House District 110.

Hastings has represented the district since 2011. Eason is a pharmacist making her first run for office.

She told Channel 9’s Political Beat that her top priority is improving the quality of life for everyday citizens.

