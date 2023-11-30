Resident Culture bringing new food concept to South End

CHARLOTTE — Resident Culture Brewing Co. is tapping into Charlotte’s barbecue scene at its South End taproom.

The brewery is launching a new culinary offering on Dec. 18, replacing in-house restaurant El Toro Bruto by Chef Hector Gonzalez-Mora.

El Toro — initially a pop-up known for its breakfast burritos — will cease on-site operations at 332 W. Bland St. and the food truck in Plaza Midwood on Dec. 17.

The food truck at Resident Culture’s Plaza Midwood taproom will be converted to the new barbecue menu early in 2024.

It’s a move that allows Resident Culture to strengthen its brand, while providing Gonzalez-Mora the opportunity to pursue growth for El Toro Bruto, says Amanda McLamb, CEO and co-owner of the brewery.

