Residents concerned about fires at lithium plants

By Ken Lemon, wsoctv.com

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — Many people who live near one of the largest proposed lithium plants in the country watched with concern Monday as a fire at a Bessemer City plant sparked explosions and environmental concerns.

Several agencies responded to the Livent Corporation on Bessemer City-Kings Mountain Highway.

In the video at the top of this webpage, residents talk about plans for a nearly $1 billion Piedmont Lithium mining operation near the Lincoln County line.

