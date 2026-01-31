Residents in Kannapolis make the most of snow

Residents in downtown Kannapolis used snow-covered streets for sledding and other recreational activities as some roads remained unplowed.

Reporter Joe Bruno observed the snowy conditions in the downtown district, where unplowed roads became areas for winter activities as people gathered outdoors.

Residents used the snow-covered streets for various forms of recreation. Some people were observed pulling sleds behind golf carts and cars to navigate the downtown area.

Other activities included drivers performing donuts in the snow.

A crowd was seen waiting in line for a downtown bar, which was scheduled to open at noon.

