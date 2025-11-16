Residents react to Border Patrol in central and east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — East Charlotte is one of the most diverse parts of the city, and residents knew that it would not take long for the Border Patrol to visit.

Channel 9 obtained a security video taken from a tire shop off of Central Avenue Saturday morning. In it you can see Border Patrol agents pull in and some of the workers run away. We believe agents did catch the men they were after.

That scene was repeated at numerous locations along central and in east Charlotte.

Jonathan Martinez had heard about the operation, but when this lifelong Charlotte resident saw it, he was stunned and upset.

“I see a guy running from the tire shop being chased by two other guys with Border Patrol uniforms and taking him down to the ground,” he said. “I’m like, this is not right. First thing in the morning, people are going to work. The guy at the tire shop is making a living, he’s not hurting nobody.”

Martinez also captured some video of some other people being detained. So far, we have not heard of any major clashes as a result of this operation. Some agents have gotten cussed out, but that is the extent of it as far as we know.

