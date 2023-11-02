Restaurant Bites: Food hall, steakhouse join uptown Charlotte; Red Rocks closure

CHARLOTTE — A new food hall making its debut, an upscale steakhouse opening in uptown Charlotte and Red Rocks closing one of three local restaurants are among the latest happenings in Charlotte’s dining scene.

First, the wait for a new uptown food hall is over, as Monarch Market opens Nov. 2 at 101 N. Tryon St. — on the ground floor of One Independence Center. That 18,000-square-foot complex will debut with seven food stalls, a full-service sushi restaurant and multiple bars — and more concepts are expected to open by the end of this year.

A couple of blocks away, STK Steakhouse cracked into the Charlotte market last month with its first North Carolina location, offering a high-energy vibe and elevated culinary options and craft cocktails at 201 S. College St. That roughly 7,000-square-foot space in Charlotte Plaza was once home to Carolina Ale House.

