Uptown food hall Monarch Market opens this week, capping off $18M project

CHARLOTTE — Crescent Communities is putting the finishing touches on its $18 million Monarch Market project. That 18,000-square-foot food hall opens on Nov. 2.

Expect a variety of cuisine — from Laotian food and sushi to burgers and a twist on Tex-Mex — offered by seven vendors opening that day. Leases on two remaining food stalls should be executed soon, with all remaining vendors open by the end of the year, says Alex Hondros, director of asset management and acquisitions at Crescent Communities.

Monarch Market is on the ground floor of One Independence Center, at 101 N. Tryon St. The goal was to create a culinary collective that fit uptown, with its influx of office workers, theatergoers and sports fans.

“I think it reflects uptown,” Hondros says. “One of the things we’ve been trying to figure out is how do we create that energy.”

