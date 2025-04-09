Restaurant by father-son due snags space

CHARLOTTE — Veteran restaurateur Jeff Van Dyke and his son, Connor, are bringing their love of seafood to South End.

Half Shell, a seafood restaurant and raw bar, expect to open at Linea by the end of the year. Chef Bruce Moffet, who operates Barrington’s, Stagioni and Good Food on Montford, is partnering on the venture.

Van Dyke says they both have a passion for the ocean and sailing.

Atlanta-based Portman Holdings is behind Linea, a 24-story residential tower with space for ground-level shops and restaurants. Tenants include True Food Kitchen, Peachy Salon and Night Swim Coffee.

VanDyke expects to invest $2 million into the 3,221-square-foot restaurant, which also has a 1,000-square-foot patio.

