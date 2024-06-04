Restaurant at Riverbend Village shutters after just one year

CHARLOTTE — The Good Wurst Co. is calling it quits at Riverbend Village. That 3,000-square-foot restaurant at 4015 Corning Place has shuttered, effective immediately.

It had operated there for just over a year .

“It just wasn’t supporting the concept. We really want to focus on areas that are going to make more sense for the concept, for the menu,” says Dan Glasser, director of operations.

He says foot traffic at the center never matched expectations. Even so, it took several months to decide to close.

