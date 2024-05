CHARLOTTE — Salted Melon Market & Eatery has set its sights on Eastover with plans for future growth.

The brand will debut a smaller prototype that delivers its fast-casual offerings through counter service. That 2,378-square-foot restaurant — the second for Salted Melon — will be at 815 Providence Road.

It is targeting an August opening.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH BELOW: Starting a small business takes money. A new fund in Charlotte is providing access to it.)

Starting a small business takes money. A new fund in Charlotte is providing access to it.

©2024 Cox Media Group