Restaurant snaps up shuttered space in Park Road center

CHARLOTTE — Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack has snapped up a recently vacated space at Park Road Shopping Center.

Veteran chef and restaurateur Jim Noble expects to begin construction on a roughly 2,100-square-foot restaurant in early 2025, with its opening slated for later in the year. It will be in the shopping center’s Back Lot — taking the space occupied by Rocksalt for nearly a decade. Rocksalt wrapped up its run in August. The site sits adjacent to the Little Sugar Creek Greenway.

“If you can’t make it there, you can’t make it anywhere,” Noble says. “That’s probably the best retail location in the city.”

He says the visibility of the former Rocksalt building made it attractive. He’s also drawn to how the property’s owner, Columbia, South Carolina-based Edens, has positioned Park Road Shopping Center with retail and restaurants since acquiring it in 2011. The 425,000-square-foot complex dates to the 1950s.

“This thriving center has stood the test of time, and we look forward to bringing the best chicken sandwich to this historic and dynamic space,” says Noble.

The Bossy Beulah’s concept is built around Noble’s great aunt Beulah’s fried chicken recipe.

