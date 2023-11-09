Restaurants from SouthPark to uptown scored ‘B’ on health inspections

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.

Establishments listed received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of October, according to data pulled Nov. 6 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.

A total of 965 such establishments, 22 of which scored below a 90, were inspected in Mecklenburg County last month.

Restaurants included on the list range from an Italian restaurant in SouthPark to a hibachi grill in uptown to a deli in University Place. There are two locations of the same pizza chain on the list, too.

Check out the list on CBJ’s website here.

