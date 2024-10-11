Local

Retailer exiting longtime SouthPark space

SouthPark

CHARLOTTE — It looks like Crate & Barrel is out at The Village at SouthPark.

A city of Charlotte filing shows that owner Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) is looking to put a new high-end furniture store at 4320 Sharon Road — currently home to Crate & Barrel.

The Village is a mixed-use development at Sharon Road and Carnegie Boulevard. It sits adjacent to SouthPark mall, also owned by SPG.

Multiple sources told the Charlotte Business Journal that Arhaus is slated to move into that space.

