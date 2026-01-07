Reward increased for answers in unsolved killing of Gastonia barber

GASTONIA, N.C. — Officials on Wednesday announced an increase from $25,000 to $34,000 in the reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the 2021 killing of a Gastonia barber, renewing a statewide push to solve the case more than three years later.

“There’s things in our lives and in our family that continues to happen that keeps reminding us of John Luke, but it does not allow a moment to be sad,” said his Aunt Laurette Avery.

John Luke Moore was shot and killed during a home invasion in July 2021, Gastonia Police said.

Police obtained surveillance video showing three masked people breaking into the home on Allison Avenue before running away.

Law enforcement representatives reiterated the importance of community involvement to finally bring answers in this case.

“Anything that you recognize from the three individuals that did this heinous crime, we just ask that you don’t keep it to yourself,” said Capt. Jarod Ewers, Gastonia Police Department.

He hopes it’s a helpful incentive.

“We’re hoping this is life-changing money,” Ewers said. “This is money that we’re hoping allows that one individual that needs just a little extra push to say what needs to be said, to give us enough information to solve this crime.”

John Moore’s brother, Stephan Moore, stresses the reward money is not the value of his brother’s life but it is a fair price for answers.

“Take this burden off of your shoulders, provide us with answers and clarity, allow us to have some restless and easy nights of sleep,” Stephan Moore. “That’s all we’re asking. Allow justice to prevail.”

If you have any information, please contact the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702 or Crimestoppers of Gaston at 704-861-8000.

