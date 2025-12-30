Reward offered for tips in Kannapolis murder case

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Kannapolis Police are investigating a January murder, and the state of North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to find the suspect.

Khari Wilkes was shot on Jan. 6. Police say he was in his car when he was approached from behind by two suspects.

Surveillance video from the parking lot where he was killed shows two men get out of a car and go into an apartment complex.

Kannapolis Police say they are persons of interest in the homicide case.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the authorities.

