Riverwalk Bridge reopens more than a year after Hurricane Helene repairs

HICKORY, N.C. — One of Hickory’s most popular attractions reopened to the public this morning just in time for the weekend.

The Riverwalk Overwater Bridge opened after being damaged by Hurricane Helene more than a year ago.

The mayor said high water from the storm caused electrical problems on the bridge, which had to be fixed.

The Riverwalk, which stretches more than two miles along Lake Hickory, attracts thousands of people each year.

