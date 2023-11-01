Road blocked in west Charlotte due to downed power lines

CHARLOTTE — A road in west Charlotte is blocked due to downed power lines following a crash in the area, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The incident occurred on Wilkinson Boulevard near Remount Road shortly after 7 a.m.

MEDIC said three people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Duke Energy is reporting that around 2,000 customers are without power in the area.

Police said both directions of Wilkinson Boulevard near Remount Road are closed while they address the downed power lines.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route and avoid that area.

