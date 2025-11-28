Road closed, 1 sent to hospital after Mint Hill crash, MEDIC says

MINT HILL, N.C. — One person was injured, and a road was closed following a crash in the Mint Hill area on Friday morning, MEDIC said.

Around 6:15 a.m., MEDIC responded to a crash on Lawyers Road near Interstate 485 in the Mint Hill area.

One person was sent to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, MEDIC said.

The road was closed for about an hour, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

