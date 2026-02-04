Road rage shooting suspect arrested in Alexander County

Alexander County deputies arrested a 24-year-old man Tuesday following a road rage incident where numerous shots were fired at a vehicle. No injuries or property damage were reported as a result of the shooting.

Austin Tyler Shuford, of Stony Point, was taken into custody after deputies located the suspect vehicle on Alspaugh Dam Road. Shuford is currently being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $400,000 secured bond.

Authorities charged Shuford with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

He also faces one count of discharging a firearm into an enclosure to incite fear and two counts of going armed to the terror of the public.

The incident began near the intersection of Teague Town Road and Church Road.

Alexander County 911 dispatchers received a call reporting that numerous shots had been fired at a vehicle while it was traveling on Church Road.

Deputies responded to the area and searched for the suspect before locating Shuford’s vehicle on Alspaugh Dam Road.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office reported that no one was injured during the shooting and no property damage occurred.

The incident remains under investigation. Shuford is scheduled to make his first appearance in Alexander County District Court on Monday.

