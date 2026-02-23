Road shut down for traffic accident in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — A road in Concord has been shut down due to a traffic accident late Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on NC-49 South near General Services Drive.

It involved two tractor-trailers, although injuries are unknown at this time.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, all southbound lanes are closed at General Services Drive.

Traffic is expected to be heavily impacted, according to NCDOT.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

