Road washout raises flooding concerns again for people living nearby

LENOIR, N.C. — Work has begun in Lenoir after flash flooding washed away a portion of a road last week.

The repairs are being made along Old North Road, not far from North Main Street. Heavy rain last week caused it to collapse feet away from Dallas Meade’s home.

Neighbors shared video of the storm with Channel 9′s Dave Faherty, saying Old North Road looked more like a river than a road. They said flooding has been an ongoing problem there.

Meade said he went to the city on three separate occasions about concerns over the road. He doesn’t believe the repairs being done now will prevent water from running into his yard and said drivers will also be at risk during heavy rain.

“It washes out every year but Tuesday it finally collapsed,” he said. “They’re not cleaning up the mess that’s fell. And the road is still breaking off up above it.”

