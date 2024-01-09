Roads flood as storms churns across Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — Multiple roads flooded in the Charlotte area Tuesday after severe storms came through the region.

>> READ MORE: Storms bring tornado warnings, flooding, wind to Charlotte region

On Shamrock Drive in east Charlotte, Channel 9′s Joe Bruno was at the scene of a water rescue along Briar Creek.

A boat arrived to help rescue an unknown amount of people from water in the area.

In NoDa, construction workers used a truck to tow a car out of a flooded lot. Water poured from the closed doors as the car was pulled out of the water.

Everyone is okay but the car is damaged pic.twitter.com/9GxvsIZvIg — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) January 9, 2024

No one was injured.

Significant flooding popped up in neighborhoods along Commonwealth Avenue at Woodland Drive in Plaza Midwood. Commonwealth Park was mostly underwater.

These pics were sent to me. Some significant flooding along Commonwealth Ave at Woodland Drive in Plaza Midwood.



Be safe out there! @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/ZMCkccfpMH — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) January 9, 2024

Channel 9′s Evan Donovan was in Cotswold at another water rescue from a minivan on Lincrest Place near McMullen Creek.

Lincrest Place flooding Channel 9′s Evan Donovan was in Cotswold at another water rescue from a minivan on Lincrest Place near McMullen Creek.

The driver was rescued successfully.

Police blocked off Revolution Park Drive after Irwin Creek overflowed and flooded at a nearby golf course.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: 1 dead, at least 2 others seriously hurt after storm blows through Claremont)

1 dead, at least 2 others seriously hurt after storm blows through Claremont

©2024 Cox Media Group