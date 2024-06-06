Robert Johnson, co-publisher of The Charlotte Post, dies

CHARLOTTE — Robert “Bob” Johnson, the co-publisher of The Charlotte Post, has died at 84 years old. It’s a huge loss for the city of Charlotte.

Johnson graduated from West Charlotte High School, going on to earn a degree in psychology at Johnson C. Smith University before his family took over the newspaper in 1974.

The Charlotte Post is the city’s oldest African American newspaper, dating back to the late 1800s.

Bob ran much of the day-to-day operations at the Post with his brother Gerald, serving as columnist, circulation manager and ad sales representative.

