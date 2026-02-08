Rock Hill block party shooting suspect avoids further prison time

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man once charged with murder for a shooting at a block party in Rock Hill won’t spend anymore time in prison.
According to The Herald, a judge sentenced D’markieoun Clyburn to time served for a gun possession charge.
The murder charge was dropped.
Clyburn has been in jail ever since the shooting in June 2024. Two people were killed, including Montest Mincey, a mother of three.
Prosecutors say there is evidence 13 guns were fired.
Various charges connected to the shooting are still pending against three other people.
