Rock Hill High School football team gives back with free youth camp

The team has a new bond and is giving back Saturday with a free football camp for more than 100 elementary and middle school kids who want to play football. — The Rock Hill High School football team is hosting a free youth camp Saturday, aimed at giving back to the community and fostering a positive culture within the team.

The camp will take place near District 3 Stadium and is open to more than 100 elementary and middle school kids interested in playing football.

This initiative comes after the team faced culture concerns last year, leading to the appointment of a new head coach, Leon Boulware.

“The culture has changed and shifted. The kids are working really hard for it,” said Boulware.

He’s been helping the teens unite after parents complained about the program and the culture.

“I noticed the kids didn’t know each other well, so I took them to the team camp for three days and got away from Rock Hill,” the coach said.

“These camps are expensive it costs a lot of money and parents don’t have money to send kids to these camps,” said parent Brad Basselman.

“On my staff alone, I have three former NFL players,” Boulware said. “It’s important to see they’re right here in this area they came from the same background.”

The team is expecting changes on the field.

“The goal is to always win,” Boulware said. “We are going to take it one week at a time.”

The camp will be held between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. before it gets too hot.

