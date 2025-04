ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill man is behind bars, accused of killing a family member, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Ja’Quaireous Mobley shot and killed the victim along Porter Road just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators have not yet identified the victim.

