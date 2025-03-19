Rock Hill man listens to his mother and wins $150K top prize in lottery

RALEIGH — Savion Lytle of Rock Hill won a $150,000 top prize playing a digital instant lottery game on Thursday, N.C. Education Lottery officials announced on Monday.

Lytle, who was in Charlotte for work, decided to try his luck on the digital instant game The Lamp after his mother suggested it. He played $30 and won the top prize, which has odds of 1 in 1 million.

“My mom was actually the one who got me into it,” Lytle said, reflecting on his decision to play the lottery for the first time.

Lytle claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Tuesday. After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $107,633. He plans to use some of his winnings to help pay for trade school to learn welding, which he described as a blessing. In The Lamp game, players can wager from 50 cents to $30, with the top prize being $150,000.

Savion Lytle’s unexpected win has provided him with the means to pursue further education and career goals, highlighting the life-changing potential of lottery games.

