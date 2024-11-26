Local

Rock Hill second graders treated to game at Winthrop

ROCK HILL, S.C. — More than 1,100 Rock Hill second graders filled Winthrop Coliseum on Tuesday to watch the Winthrop Eagles take on Johnson and Wales.

The event was part of a program called Slam Dunk for Second Grade.

Leading up to the game, students read the book “Little Shaq,” which is based on some of Shaquille O’Neil’s experiences as a kid.

Before the game, the Winthrop women’s basketball players went to each second grade classroom to read to students and get them excited about reading.

At half-time,  some students were also rewarded for demonstrating exemplary reading skills.

