Rock Hill’s new superintendent to receive $275K salary

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill’s new school superintendent will make $275,000 a year.

Deborah Elder received a three-year contract.

According to the Herald, she could also get pay raises based on performance.

Here’s how Elder’s salary compares to other superintendents in our area.

York County just hired Heath Branham, and he will be paid $200,000 a year.

Dr. Crystal Hill earns $300,000 from CMS.

It is unclear how much Fort Mill will pay Grey Young.

