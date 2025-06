RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — An attorney in Rockingham is facing federal charges for falsely verifying a will.

Last August, Joseph Altman told the State Insurance Department that three witnesses were there when he got a will notarized for a man who died from an illness a few days later.

However, investigators said those three witnesses were not actually there.

Altman is set to face a judge next month.

