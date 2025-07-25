Roof Above CEO announces end to substance use treatment program

CHARLOTTE — Roof Above’s SABER program, a substance use treatment initiative for men, will end after August due to financial and operational challenges, the Charlotte Observer reported.

The SABER program, which began in 2006, offers three months of treatment followed by six months of continued care, with participants living in rent-free housing while agreeing to abstinence.

“The decision to close SABER is not an easy one,” wrote CEO Liz Clasen-Kelly in an email to supporters.

Roof Above’s SABER program has been successful, with data showing that more than 90% of participants completed the first eight weeks successfully from 2006 to 2021. Fifty-four percent of participants completed the full nine months, and 95% of those who did found employment.

Data shows more than 700 people have participated in the program since its inception.

The housing used for SABER will transition to permanent, affordable, substance-free housing for men committed to their recovery journey.

Clasen-Kelly says federal funding cuts have affected Roof Above, including paused FEMA funds for an emergency shelter and concerns about the Continuum of Care program, which provides housing subsidies to young adults experiencing homelessness.

Roof Above will continue supporting current SABER participants through August, according to Clasen-Kelly, while transitioning its housing to support long-term recovery efforts.

