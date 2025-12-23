R.O.’s Bar-B-Que to shut down after long run

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — R.O.’s Bar-B-Que is closing after nearly 80 years of serving barbecue in Gaston County, according to the Gaston Gazette.

The restaurant announced its final day of business will be Dec. 27, following a closure announcement on Dec. 22.

Founded in 1946 by Robert Osy Black and his wife, Mary Pearl Black, R.O.’s has built a strong reputation for quality food and dedicated service throughout its history.

The decision to close was described as “extremely difficult” and resulted from a combination of sustained economic factors that have made continued operations challenging.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, the restaurant expressed deep gratitude to its customer base, saying, “We extend our most sincere gratitude to every customer who has walked through our doors over the last eight decades.”

This appreciation highlights R.O.’s impact on community traditions and family memories.

R.O.’s will continue to sell its popular coleslaw and pimento cheese products in retail stores, aiming to grow this part of its business through local grocery partnerships.

The post stated, “Please look for our products on the shelves of your favorite local grocers,” which allows the business to maintain some connection with its valued customers even after the closure of the restaurant.

The future remains uncertain for the restaurant, but the owners remain hopeful about their continued retail presence.

VIDEO: Local bar closes out of respect for person killed over the weekend

Local bar closes out of respect for person killed over the weekend

©2025 Cox Media Group