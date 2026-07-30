Rowan County confirms 1st case of cyclosporiasis

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County Public Health recently confirmed the county’s first case of cyclosporiasis. Health officials believe the infection was travel-related and was not acquired locally based on the individual’s reported travel history.

The agency is investigating the case alongside the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanesis, which is often spread through contaminated food or water.

A Rowan County Public Health communicable disease nurse interviewed the infected individual to gather details regarding recent travel and potential food exposures.

This information helps health officials identify the most likely source of the infection and evaluate any potential risks to the community. Officials stated that no additional identifying information about the individual will be released.

People typically become infected with cyclosporiasis by consuming food or water contaminated with the parasite.

The health department encourages residents to practice consistent food safety habits to prevent illness.

Recommended actions include washing hands before preparing or eating food and thoroughly rinsing all fresh fruits and vegetables before consumption.

Common symptoms of the illness include watery diarrhea, loss of appetite and weight loss. Other symptoms may include stomach cramps, bloating, nausea, fatigue and a low-grade fever.

Officials recommend that individuals experiencing persistent diarrhea or other consistent symptoms seek medical evaluation.

Local health care providers and Rowan County Public Health are available to assist residents with evaluation, testing and follow-up care.

Community members experiencing symptoms should contact their health care provider or the local health department for guidance.

Individuals seeking assistance or medical evaluation may contact Rowan County Public Health at 704-216-8782.

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