Rowan County deputies caution neighbors while checking mailboxes, trashcans

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Suspicious devices were found Wednesday inside a mailbox and a trash can, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 12:40 p.m., deputies said West Highway 152 between Stirewalt Road and Brown Road was closed for the investigation. The area is near South Rowan High School.

Deputies asked neighbors in Rowan County to be careful when checking their mailboxes and trashcans located by the road.

No arrests were announced and it’s not clear what kind of devices deputies are investigating. However, at the scene, Channel 9 could see a robot in front of mailboxes along the side of the road.

More information is expected to come.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

