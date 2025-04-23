Rowan County draft prospect hopes vision board comes true at NFL Draft

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Zeek Biggers has had a very clear goal since he started his football career: make it to the NFL Draft.

The West Rowan High School and Georgia Tech alum hopes to hear his name called Thursday night in Green Bay.

Whatever happens, Biggers knows he’s worked for his right for a spot on an NFL roster, a goal he’s had on his vision board.

“I had [the] NFL draft for the future,” Biggers said. “And then, I had college for now.”

Biggers has checked off goals one by one. He even bought his dream car while at Georgia Tech, which was another goal on his board.

“My dream cars on there, I got my dream car thanks to NIL and everything. Just had my family happy and everything had my little dogs,” Biggers said. “I got two dogs everything has been just great just finally achieving those things, it’s been surreal, honestly.”

Biggers has hit these goals along with his cousin, Jalon Walker, a top draft prospect also from the Rowan County area.

“Us two kind of just making it out of Salisbury, North Carolina originally where we’re from kind of just showing young kids that you can do this, it’s not impossible to obtain coming to college and playing football at the next level,” Biggers said.

Biggers has had to fight for things he’s wanted and he’s just one more step closer to his lifelong dream.

“Looking back at 2016-2017, taking pictures, watching the draft, watching the combine—when I got to the combine, I’m just looking at the pictures like I was just dreaming about this and now I’m here,“ Biggers said. ”So, just walking on the field, soaking it all in, it’s just a great experience, and I wouldn’t change it for the world."

