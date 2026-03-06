Rowan County operation locates suspected human trafficking victims in 3 days

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office identified 18 suspected victims of human trafficking during a recent three-day undercover operation. The mission targeted locations in and around Rowan County to find individuals experiencing sexual exploitation.

The operation was conducted in partnership with Project Light Rowan, a local nonprofit dedicated to assisting victims and raising awareness. Law enforcement officials emphasized that the effort focused on a victim-centered approach to identify and assist those being exploited, rather than focusing on criminal charges, the sheriff said.

Detectives designed the three-day operation to locate and identify individuals who may be victims of sex trafficking. The investigation covered multiple areas in and around Rowan County.

While no criminal charges were filed during the three days, officials stated the effort highlights the proactive measures law enforcement is taking to address exploitation.

Project Rowan served as the primary community partner during the investigation. The local nonprofit organization focuses on providing support for human trafficking victims and increasing community awareness regarding the issue. Through this partnership, the Sheriff’s Office aims to provide immediate resources to those identified as being at risk.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to work with various community partners to maintain a network of support for victims. These ongoing efforts are part of a victim-centered strategy that prioritizes the safety and recovery of individuals experiencing sexual exploitation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about human trafficking or individuals who believe they are victims to contact the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700.

Tips can also be shared through Rowan County Crime Stoppers at one-866-639-5245.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is available 24 hours a day for reports or assistance.

Those in need can call one-888-373-7888 or submit tips through the official website at www.humantraffickinghotline.org.

