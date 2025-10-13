Rowan County woman couldn’t sleep after $1.86M jackpot win

RALEIGH — Barbara Stewart of Cleveland won a $1.86 million jackpot playing the Monopoly digital instant game on Oct. 4.

Stewart hit the top-level Grand Fortune jackpot with a $1 play, beating odds of 1 in 50 million, N.C. Education Lottery officials announced Monday.

“I really didn’t know what was going on,” Stewart laughed. “It was unreal. I could not sleep at all after that.”

Stewart plans to use her winnings to help take care of her three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

“This came right on time,” she said. “It’s a great feeling.”

After claiming her prize at lottery headquarters, Stewart took home $1,335,534 after federal and state tax withholdings.

In addition to helping her family, Stewart intends to make repairs to her home.

“Now I can fix whatever needs to be fixed,” she said.Following Stewart’s win, the jackpot reset at $150,000 and has climbed over $597,000 as of Monday morning.

Digital instant games are available exclusively online through the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery Official Mobile App, with 55 different games currently offered.

