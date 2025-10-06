Second NC player claims massive digital jackpot within a week

RALEIGH — A Rowan County lottery player won a $1.86 million digital instant jackpot on Saturday by playing the Monopoly game, N.C. Education Lottery officials announced on Monday.

The winner, from Cleveland, played the Monopoly game for $1 and instantly won the game’s top jackpot, which has odds of 1 in 50 million.

This marks the second digital instant jackpot of at least $1.6 million won in North Carolina in the last week, following a $1.69 million win by a Rockingham County player on Thursday.

Monopoly features a progressive jackpot that grows until it is won. After Saturday’s win, the jackpot reset at $150,000 and has climbed to over $228,000 as of Monday morning.

Monopoly is one of 55 games available online in North Carolina as part of the lottery’s digital instant games.The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

