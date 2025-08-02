Runners, walkers unite at Frank Liske Park to fight homelessness

CONCORD, N.C. — Runners and walkers gather at Frank Liske Park in Concord for a shared cause: ending homelessness.

Soul Journerers Outreach Ministries gathered the community at the park on Saturday morning to support families experiencing homelessness and local shelters.

Organizers said the event was a community effort to address the ongoing need for support among homeless families, with last year’s event providing necessities to local shelters.

Angela Irvin from Soul Journers Outreach Ministries, Inc. emphasized their end goal: “Let’s lace up and make change happen — one mile at a time. Every Step Counts — Every Person Matters.”

Last year, the event successfully supported homeless families in need. This year, the organizers aim to surpass previous efforts, emphasizing that the need for support remains great.

