Russ Ferguson named as US Attorney

WASHINGTON — There is a new U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, which covers the Charlotte area.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has appointed Russ Ferguson to the role. He replaces Dena King.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to serve as United States Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina,” Ferguson said in a news release. “I am fortunate to be coming into a well-regarded office with some of the best lawyers in North Carolina. I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work for the people of my home state. I thank Attorney General Bondi for trusting me to lead this office, and I pledge to serve with utmost integrity and dedication.”

He comes to the U.S. Attorney’s office from Womble Bond Dickinson where he served as a partner. He started his career as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia, where he tried 28 cases to verdict.

After law school, U.S. Attorney Ferguson clerked for the Honorable Frank D. Whitney in the United States District Court for the Western District of North Carolina.

