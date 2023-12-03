Ruth’s Chris Steak House makes changes to its menu at select NC locations

CHARLOTTE — Ruth’s Chris Steak House in South Park and Uptown made changes to its dining menus.

“Items that were added to the menu further emphasizes our dedication to continually providing unique experiences and delicious cuisine for our guests,” Prime Hospitality Group’s President, Kristy Rans said. “We are thrilled to add more staple Ruth’s Chris options that will exceed culinary expectations.”

The restaurant added the following food items:

Berkshire pork chop

A catch of the day

Lobster voodoo

A chilled seafood tower

Seafood sausage gumbo

Hashbrowns

A hibiscus margarita, Ruth’s rye old fashioned, a pomegranate martini, and five additional drinks were also added to the menu.

